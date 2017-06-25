Local World War II vet celebrates 101st birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A milestone Sunday in the life of an old soldier.

World War II Army veteran Richard Russo celebrated his 101st birthday Sunday afternoon. Russo was 21 years old when he was deployed to Europe as part of the 8th Army in 1940.

Friends and family hosted a birthday party for Russo at American Legion Post 277 in Indian Orchard.

One of his proudest moments came a year ago, when Russo belatedly received the Purple Heart from Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno for the wounds he suffered. Russo said of that day, “I’m telling you, it was nice. Cried all day, it’s really an honor.”

22News would like to thank Richard Russo for his service to our country, and send our best wishes on a very happy 101st birthday.