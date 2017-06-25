Heavy Showers and thunderstorms moved through western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some heavy showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail moved through western Massachusetts Sunday evening.
Hail was reported in Otis and Granby, which also experienced strong gusty winds.
22News has received numerous pictures from viewers of the storms as they moved in this evening making for a spectacular but ominous sunset.
Clouds over western Massachusetts
Clouds over western Massachusetts x
