Heavy Showers and thunderstorms moved through western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some heavy showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail moved through western Massachusetts Sunday evening.

Hail was reported in Otis and Granby, which also experienced strong gusty winds.

22News has received numerous pictures from viewers of the storms as they moved in this evening making for a spectacular but ominous sunset.

Clouds over western Massachusetts View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Reportit: Cory Liptak Reportit: Lisa Gillette Reportit: Lisa Gillette Reportit: Mike Armstrong Reportit: Mike Armstrong Reportit: Mike Armstrong Reportit: Mike Armstrong Reportit: Mike Armstrong Reportit Reportit Reportit Reportit Reportit Reportit Reportit Reportit: Yvette Martinez Reportit: Celia Appel