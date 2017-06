CAPE COD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fourth of July weekend getaway at the Cape coincides with the arrival of great white shark season. It’s when the great whites return to popular vacation waters including Cape Cod.

But marine biologists assure us there isn’t much danger of being killed by them. These experts say the odds are 1 in 3.7-million that you’ll be dinner for a great white.

In fact, those odds are greater than the likelihood of being killed by an asteroid.