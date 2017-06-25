Forget Darts, This bar Offers Ax Games

The owners of the axe room is another way to compete and have fun.

Eddie Randle Published: Updated:
Photo: KUSA

DENVER, Col. (KUSA) – Drink beer while hurling axes at a target. Who wouldn’t enjoy that?

The owners of the new bar appropriately named “The Axe Room” and say it’s a different way to compete and have fun.

It’s definitely not your everyday sport – unless you’re a lumberjack – but Peter Lalor and Steven Johnson are hoping it will be soon.

“I moved to Denver about a year ago and we found a place that was perfect for it,” Lalor says. “And it seems like a great activity and it fits with the local culture.”

Axe throwing and drinking beer – a combo that’s already a thing up in Canada.

Read More: http://on9news.tv/2tBCaif

