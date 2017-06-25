Another UPS driver recorded throwing a package

STUART, FL. (CNN / WPTV) — A UPS driver in Florida was caught on camera throwing a package.

Nick Scugoza received the alert on his cellphone Thursday while at work. Someone approached his home, activating his doorbell camera’s motion sensor.

“I was like ‘oh cool, I’ve got a package coming, cool, that must be what it is.’ So I open it up and I see him coming across,” said Nick Scugoza.

The rest of the video shows the UPS driver as he walks towards the door, but then he stops and throws the package the rest of the way.

“Just, whoo, throws it like he’s bowling or something. I couldn’t believe my eyes” said Scugoza. Nick says, fortunately, the contents inside did not break. He fixes up cars for a hobby and the damaged package contained parts he ordered.

“I mean, like I said, I was angry, like what the, you know? But, at the same time, I’m laughing at myself, like, did I really just watch that?” He decided to send the video to UPS, and in turn, Nick said the company has tried to make it right. “Offered their apologies and wanted to assure me that it wouldn’t happen again.”

A spokesperson for UPS said the company is taking corrective action and said in a statement, “This is not how we train our drivers. UPS drivers are trained to handle every package with care. UPS emphasizes delivery care and safety for placement of packages in vehicles and handling, despite a driver’s busy day.”

“Without that I would have never known.” Nick knows he’ll be ordering more car parts; he hopes he’ll see a smoother delivery in the future.

Nick mainly reported this to UPS just to serve as a reminder to all drivers that more people are getting outside cameras and could be watching them.

