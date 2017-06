AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – New England’s largest hair cutting event at Six Flags New England in Agawam Sunday. DiGrigoli hair stylists spent the late morning and afternoon cutting hair to raise money for worthy causes.

It’s an annual event at Six Flags. Hundreds of haircuts raising thousands of dollars for the DiGrigoli foundation charities.

It’s been a well-attended event for years. A DiGrigoli spokesman said the fundraiser will continue next year as well.