Wilbraham native pick for Detroit Red Wings, Cocchi coached him to win

Nick Cocchi was Petruzzelli’s coach from “when he was 6 years old all the way through high school.”

By Published:
Kieth Petruzzelli. Photo Courtesy: Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County is yet again the home of another professional athlete. Keith Petruzzelli, from Wilbraham, has been selected by the Detroit Red Wings with the number 88 pick.

Petruzzelli is the goalie out of Wilbraham, Springfield Cathedral and, most recently, the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL. He is ranked second among North American goalies.

Springfield Sherriff Nick Cocchi told 22News that he was Petruzzelli’s coach from “when he was 6 years old all the way through high school.” Cocchi is thrilled and very proud of Petruzzelli.

Keith Pick

