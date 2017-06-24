Two mumps cases confirmed at Harvard University

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Health officials at Harvard University say two members of the school community have been diagnosed with mumps.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2t6tRh2 ) that Dr. Paul Barreira, director of Harvard University Health Services, said in an email to students and staff that the infections were confirmed Thursday. The cases coincide with several other mumps diagnoses in the Boston area over the past month.

The two individuals weren’t identified. School officials say one of them is connected to the Harvard Biolabs complex in Cambridge.

Barreira says the state Department of Public Health and the Boston Public Health Commission are investigating the origin of the infections.

Mumps is a viral infection that causes swelling in the salivary glands and cheeks.

