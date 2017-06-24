State Police looking for driver who struck highway worker in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – The Massachusetts State Police asking for the public’s help identifying a driver who struck and injured a highway worker Thursday night.

The victim, a 57 year-old woman employed by the Liddell Brothers Corporation, was struck on Route 24 northbound in Fall River at around 8:12 Thursday night.

She was placing a work zone sign in the breakdown lane of the highway when she was struck by the vehicle, which fled the scene.

Police said her injuries were serious but not life-threatening, and she was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

Troopers did not release any information about the vehicle that hit her. Investigators want anyone with information on the crash to call the State Police at 508-993-8373.