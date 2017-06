GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Franklin Medical Center and the Massachusetts Nurses association did not reach an agreement during Friday night’s negotiations, and the hospital is preparing for a strike starting Sunday night.

Baystate Franklin issued a statement saying they invited the nurses’ union to continue negotiating through the weekend.

But they have prepared a contingency plan including the hiring of licensed replacement nurses.

22News will continue to follow this story.

Related: