Local dignitaries react to Union Station reopening

(WWLP) – After more than four decades, Union Station in downtown Springfield will reopen as the major transit hub of Greater Springfield.

To celebrate the re-opening, a black-tie gala was held at Union Station Saturday evening, where local and state leaders got a preview of the station and what it will soon offer western Massachusetts travelers. Springfield mayor Dominic Sarno and Congressman Richard Neal were at the gala, along with Governor Charlie Baker and former Governor Deval Patrick.

22News was there, and heard from your local leaders about the revitalization and rebirth of Union Station.