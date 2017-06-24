Hundreds march for Greenfield’s first ever Pride March

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Hundreds of men and women marched through the streets of Greenfield Saturday.

It was the first ever Pride March in this Franklin County community.

Organizers called the event “Franklin County PRIDE”, promoting the concerns of LGBTQIA residents in the 26 Franklin County towns.

Cathy Gouch of Greenfield and a veteran activist, told 22News, “I’ve been marching in pride parades for the last 30 years whether it’s been in California and this is our first one here, I’ve been in Northampton for several years, and it means a lot just to be able and come out.”

Participants marched from the Greenfield Middle School to Energy Park downtown, where hundreds rallied on behalf of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and trans-gendered community.