Hundreds celebrate the grand reopening of Union Station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The spirit of Springfield created a night to remember, as nearly 600 people gathered inside Union Station to celebrate its grand reopening.

Congressman Richard Neal told 22News, “It’s enormously gratifying to have the number of people that are here to celebrate, which is really a remarkable moment in western Massachusetts.”

Centered on the 26 bay bus terminal platform, where Peter Pan, PVTA and Greyhound will operate, was a 1920’s car, very reminiscent of the station’s past. Nearby was a white tent, which housed some of New England’s most distinguished guests.

After cocktail hour, guests walked a few feet to the station’s concourse, which was transformed into an opulent oasis, with old world charm.

MGM President Bill Hornbuckle told 22News, “We’ve been working on it since March, so it’s really taken a great deal of time to produce this event, because it’s a beautiful building to begin with, but to transform it into a cocktail environment, takes something else.”

Guests enjoyed fine dining and champagne, as they were mesmerized by Union Station’s $94-million renovation.

After being closed for more than four decades, the transportation hub of western Massachusetts will reopen to the public on Sunday. Nearly 4-million people are expected to travel through its doors each year.

Hornbuckle noted, “I think the whole recovery story, the resurgence of downtown Springfield, is anchored by this amazing building and what it will mean in terms of transit, not only for the region, but for the city. There couldn’t be two stronger bookends for transportation and the resort.”

