Holyoke ceremony honors local Gold Star mothers

This was the fourth annual event

Sy Becker Published: Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A salute in Holyoke for Gold Star mothers, honored by the Massachusetts Honor and Remember organization.

Saturday morning’s biker event was followed by the solemn ceremony near the Waterfront Cafe on Main Street.

Each Gold Star mother received the flag of “honor and remembrance.”

Roy Fairbanks of Monson told 22News, “One of the honorees today is a Gold Star mother from our organization. She’s the treasurer. And she is honored today on the tenth anniversary of her son who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

This was the fourth annual event, starting the day with a motorcycle run and concluding with the observance honoring the Gold Star mothers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s