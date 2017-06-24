Holyoke ceremony honors local Gold Star mothers

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A salute in Holyoke for Gold Star mothers, honored by the Massachusetts Honor and Remember organization.

Saturday morning’s biker event was followed by the solemn ceremony near the Waterfront Cafe on Main Street.

Each Gold Star mother received the flag of “honor and remembrance.”

Roy Fairbanks of Monson told 22News, “One of the honorees today is a Gold Star mother from our organization. She’s the treasurer. And she is honored today on the tenth anniversary of her son who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

This was the fourth annual event, starting the day with a motorcycle run and concluding with the observance honoring the Gold Star mothers.