Holland honors Carl Beane with annual softball tournament

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastern Hampden county town of Holland remembered its local icon Carl Beane on Saturday.

To millions of Red Sox fans, Carl Beane was the voice of the team, the voice they heard at Fenway Park starting back in 2003.

Carl died in traffic accident in Sturbridge several years ago. Holland honored his memory Saturday with it’s 3rd Annual Carl Beane Memorial Scholarship Softball Tournament at Hitchcock Field for the Carl Beane Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Holland’s Police Chief Bryan Haughey is one of the tournaments’ biggest boosters. Chief Haughey told 22News, “Carl would obviously enjoyed a day like this, he was always the type of man who was always passionate about giving people the opportunities.”

Carl Beane was a graduate of Agawam High School but spent much of his life as a resident of Holland.

