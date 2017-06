SPRINGFIELD (WWLP) – A woman and her two children are homeless after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Springfield Saturday.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, fire personnel responded to 155 White Street at around 4 PM. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, which started inside a third floor bedroom.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it appears to be accidental.