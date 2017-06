CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are looking for your help to identify a 4-year-old boy.

Chicopee Police Lt. Donald Strange told 22News the boy was found alone without any clothes on at the Family Dollar store on Exchange Street.

Police believe the boy may have autism.

If you recognize the boy or know who his parents are, call the Chicopee Police at 413-592-6341.