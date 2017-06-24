3rd time not the charm for Easthampton Jeopardy! champ

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two-time champion Lisa Evans of Easthampton was going for three wins in a row on Jeopardy! Friday night, but her vast knowledge and lightning fast mind failed her in Final Jeopardy!, and her betting strategy came up short.

Lisa was leading at the end of the game which aired on 22News Friday night. It all came down to Final Jeopardy!, when none of the three contestants got the answer correct, so it came down to who bet how much?

Lisa’s strategy of betting big which had worked in her favor the two previous nights, came up short in her third try.

Third place contestant, Brittany had $8,800 and she bet it all, ending up with zero.

2nd place contestant Pat had $12,600. He bet $5,001 and ended up with $7,599.

Lisa Evans was sitting on $13,300 and bet $11,910, resulting in a final tally of $1,390.

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek said, “What’s it going to cost our champion? Oh! A lot! And guess what. That means that Pat, you become Jeopardy! champion with a modest total of $7,599. But you get to play again on Monday.”

Lisa Evans did herself and her hometown of Easthampton proud, winning more than $62,402 in her previous 2 Jeopardy! appearances, Wednesday and Thursday. 22News extends its congratulations to Lisa Evans of Easthampton.

Final Jeopardy! was no gimme. The category was “Books of the 1960s.” The clue: “Wherever I sat…I would be sitting under the same glass” this,the title of the author’s only novel.”

The question; “What is ‘The Bell Jar?’ ” by Sylvia Plath.