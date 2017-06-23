CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s a healthy and light dish for the summer, and it even promotes world peace! Mary Lawrence, Owner and Executive Chef of WellOnWheels.com, showed us how to make World Peas Salad.

World Peas Salad

(serves 4 to 6)

Salad Ingredients

1 15 oz. can black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup sweet red bell pepper, finely diced

1/2 cup green bell pepper, finely diced

1 tbsp jalapeno, finely diced

10 oz. frozen yellow corn, drained and thawed

2-3 scallions, finely sliced

1/2 cup cilantro, finely chopped

1/2 of a 15 oz. can of diced tomatoes

Dressing Ingredients

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tsp agave syrup

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 tsp sea salt

a few splashes of hot sauce

Combine all of the salad ingredients in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together all of the dressing ingredients. Combine dressing with the salad ingredients, season with salt and hot sauce, then refrigerate at least a half an hour before serving. Garnish with fresh cilantro or scallions.