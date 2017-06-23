Westfield receives $300K for Turnpike Industrial Park expansion

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Westfield was awarded a $300,000 Site Readiness Fund Program grant, from the Baker-Polito Administration, Friday, for the expansion of the Turnpike Industrial Park.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the state’s housing and economic development office, Westfield will use the money to fund predevelopment activities to spur private investment at a city owned site next to the current industrial park.

“Assisting communities in transforming underutilized property into opportunities for development and job growth continues to be an important component of our economic development strategy,” Governor Charlie Baker stated in the release.

The release also states that the grant will allow the city to undertake necessary predevelopment efforts, including survey, master planning, geotechnical studies and Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) pre-permitting for the 66-acre, industrially-zoned site adjacent to the existing Turnpike Industrial Park.

“This program gives our municipalities the resources to tackle those challenges, connect residents to jobs and prepare communities for success and growth,” Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito stated.