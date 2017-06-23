Westfield police face Hampden County DA’s office in wiffle ball tournament

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a night full of cheers, applause, and friendly rivalry at “Fenway Westfield” Friday.

The Westfield Police Department played the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office for the start of the 9th Annual Jeremiah Hurley Junior Wiffle Ball Tournament.

The games are played at the mini replica of Fenway Park in Westfield. The weekend-long tournament honors Western Massachusetts law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

“I’ve been a state trooper for over 20 years so it hits home ya know it gets you in the heart so to speak. It’s a lot of fun, brings you back, makes you young again, but it’s for an incredible cause,” Rick Cournoyer of the Connecticut State Police said.

The tournament continues all day Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday until the final out of the championship game.