VIDEO: Longmeadow police searching for suspects in street sign theft

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police are looking to identify two suspects who they say tried to steal a street sign early Friday morning.

Longmeadow Police Lt. Robert Stocks told 22News officers were called to the area of Edson Street and Davis Court just before 12:30 a.m. for a resident’s report of two people attempting to steal the sign. Stocks said a man and a woman, possibly in their late teens or early 20s, were seen on an area surveillance camera and appeared to be driving a 2005 dark-colored Subaru Forester.

The street sign was later found a short distance away.

“Though it may seem harmless, this juvenile prank could result in larceny and destruction of property charges,” Longmeadow police wrote on their Facebook page.

Stocks said replacing street signs also costs the town money.

If you have any information, or can identify the suspects, you’re asked to call Longmeadow Police at 413-567-3311.