LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A truck crashed into a bank in Ludlow overnight.

When 22News got to the site of the crash, our crews saw a white truck that had crashed into a section of the Citizens Bank on Center Street.

Several police cruisers were spotted in the area, and the Ludlow Fire Department were also called to the crash.

There is no word about what caused the crash or whether there were any injuries.

22News has a call into Ludlow police for new information.