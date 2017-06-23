Suspect arrested in Chicopee bank robbery

Police have not yet identified the suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A medical office in Chicopee was evacuated Friday afternoon as police searched for a bank robbery suspect.

Police Lieutenant Patrick Major told 22News a suspect robbed the United Bank on Montgomery Street around 3 p.m.

Lieutenant Major said the suspect then ran across the street to the Riverbend Medical Group building.

Officers evacuated the building and arrested the suspect.

No weapon was shown during the robbery.

