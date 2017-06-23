Stuck in concrete

WXIA's Ryan Kruger Published: Updated:
Georgia woman becomes stuck after mistakenly driving her BMW into wet concrete.

(WXIA) – It’s a tale of two construction sites: one side saying it was dangerous, neglectful, and careless.

The other side saying it was safely following the rules. At the center: a shiny red BMW stuck in a block of concrete.

Elysia Morris was driving her 2010 BMW on Rockland Road in DeKalb County.

She was dropping her son off at his grandpa’s house while she headed to an appointment.

On the way there, she saw the residential street was heavy with construction equipment, but says there were no signs, no flaggers, no cones.

Read More: http://on.11alive.com/2tWv6fp

