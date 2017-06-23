Springfield’s Union Station grand opening just days away

Union station to open Sunday

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An iconic transportation hub in Springfield will be back open this weekend for the first time in over 4 decades!

Forty-seven years later, Union Station on Lyman Street will reopen to travelers this Sunday.

Read more: Union Station News

The grand opening festivities will begin Saturday night, with a black-tie gala from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy dinner, dancing, and a celebratory cake cutting.

Those attending the gala include Governor Charlie Baker, former governor Deval Patrick and Congressman Richard Neal.

The station opens to the general public for the first time Sunday since closing in 1973. The facility was built in 1926, replacing earlier stations.

The $94 million renovated station will serve as a hub for Amtrak rail service, as well as Peter Pan Bus Lines and the PVTA.

Commuter rail service between Springfield, Hartford, and New Haven is expected to begin next year.

Four million people are expected to travel through Union Station annually.

Union Station – Old vs. New

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s