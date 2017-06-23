Springfield’s Union Station grand opening just days away

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An iconic transportation hub in Springfield will be back open this weekend for the first time in over 4 decades!

Forty-seven years later, Union Station on Lyman Street will reopen to travelers this Sunday.

The grand opening festivities will begin Saturday night, with a black-tie gala from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy dinner, dancing, and a celebratory cake cutting.

Those attending the gala include Governor Charlie Baker, former governor Deval Patrick and Congressman Richard Neal.

The station opens to the general public for the first time Sunday since closing in 1973. The facility was built in 1926, replacing earlier stations.

The $94 million renovated station will serve as a hub for Amtrak rail service, as well as Peter Pan Bus Lines and the PVTA.

Commuter rail service between Springfield, Hartford, and New Haven is expected to begin next year.

Four million people are expected to travel through Union Station annually.

