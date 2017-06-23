Springfield church faces obstacle with sanctuary process

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield church faces a major obstacle in its efforts to serve as a shelter for undocumented immigrants.

South Congregational Church would need to undergo major renovations before it could serve as a sanctuary for those fearing deportation.

One Springfield resident told 22News he thinks the location is perfect because there are so many helpful resources nearby.

“Library, museum, City Hall, legal advice, lawyers. I think it’s a very good idea, very good,” Anthony Divenuto of Springfield said.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno recently came out against the “sanctuary church,” saying the city will not harbor or protect illegal or criminal activities.