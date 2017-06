SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are searching for suspects after an early morning convenience store break-in Friday.

Southwick Police Sgt. Kirk Sanders told 22News the Notch Travel Centre on College Highway was broken into sometime after 3:00 a.m. He said three suspects broke in and stole merchandise, but it’s unclear at this time how much or what they stole.

Police are still investigating the break-in. No arrests have been made at this time.