South Hadley PD: We’ve seen ‘significant increase’ in car break-ins

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley police are urging residents to keep their cars locked after recent break-ins.

South Hadley Police say there has been a significant increase to the number of reported break-ins over the last few weeks. Most of them are happening in the Falls area of the town, they say.

Police say most of the break-ins and thefts also involve unlocked cars. They’re encouraging drivers to keep their cars locked and to keep valuables elsewhere.

If you see anything suspicious or have any information about the break-ins, you’re asked to call the police department at 413-538-8231.