Solar farm in Southwick approved

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource Energy is taking big steps toward solar energy in Southwick.

The Southwick Planning Board approved Eversource Energy’s request to erect 17 thousand solar panel structures on 22 acres of land on Feeding Hills Road. Eversource owns the property.

This is part of a statewide initiative to build a total of 62 megawatts of solar installations across Massachusetts. One Southwick resident told 22News she’d prefer a solar farm to new housing and businesses.

“I think it’s something that would be good for the town, ya know we’re a farming community,” Lisa Whitehead of Southwick said. “I’d like to see the land preserved for something more natural.”

After ironing out details with the Town of Southwick, Eversource hopes to start construction by August.