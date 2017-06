WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rock 102’s annual Summer Brewfest will take place at a new location Saturday.

The fest will be held at the Irish Cultural Center Pavillion on Morgan Road in West Springfield. In past years, it has been held at the 3 County Fairgrounds in Northampton.

What does this mean for parking and traffic? 22News Reporter Ryan Walsh has answers for you on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.