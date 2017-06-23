Rhode Island man arrested for selling fireworks on Craigslist

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — An offer for fireworks on a popular online classified ads site led to Central Falls police arresting a man and seizing several illegal fireworks.

Police said Wilber Barth, 28, posted an ad offering fireworks for sale on Craigslist. The department’s Special Investigative Unit conducted an undercover purchase of fireworks from Barth and arrested him on Thursday. They also seized a large amount of assorted illegal fireworks.

Barth is now charged with a felony count of sale, use or possession of fireworks. After arraignment before a bail commissioner, he was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due in court Sept. 21.

Authorities warned against celebrating Independence Day with the potentially explosive goods. “We hope everyone enjoys the Fourth,” Central Falls Police Lt. Christopher A. Reed said in a statement Friday, “but fireworks in the hands of an amateur are extremely dangerous and illegal.”

Only sparklers and ground devices are legal in Rhode Island. Any firecrackers, rockets, mortars, or any other device that launches a projectile and/or makes a “bang”/detonation/report are illegal per state law.

