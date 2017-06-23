Police investigate fatal stabbing in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Brockton.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said the stabbing was reported at about 1 p.m. Friday at a residence. Police and emergency responders found a male victim inside, dead of an apparent stab wound.

Cruz’s office a female resident is being questioned by police. Officials say the victim isn’t being identified until his next of kin is notified.

State police detectives are also involved in the investigation.