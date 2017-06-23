Police investigate fatal stabbing in Brockton

Associated Press Published:

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Brockton.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said the stabbing was reported at about 1 p.m. Friday at a residence. Police and emergency responders found a male victim inside, dead of an apparent stab wound.

Cruz’s office a female resident is being questioned by police. Officials say the victim isn’t being identified until his next of kin is notified.

State police detectives are also involved in the investigation.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s