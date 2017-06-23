Olympic Day celebrations from all athletes

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Olympic rings
Olympic Day is celebrated each June 23 to memorialize the birth of the modern Olympic Games and is celebrated in more than 160 countries. Nearly 600,000 people worldwide will celebrate the holiday’s three major pillars: move, learn, and discover while encompassing the Olympics’ spirit of excellence, friendship, and respect.
 
“Olympic Day marks an exciting milestone on the sporting calendar each year, and gives us the opportunity to spread the values of Olympism to the next generation of Team USA athletes and fans,” U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun said in a press release. “Hundreds of inspiring Team USA athletes, National Governing Bodies and Multi-Sport Organizations have come together to bring sport and the Olympic values to communities throughout the country.”
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s