New set of electric wheels donated to Westfield PD bike unit

Indian Motorcycle of Springfield donated the bike

Sy Becker Published:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department’s bike unit is now equipped with an electric bicycle.

Indian Motorcycle of Springfield donated a Polaris E-Bike to the police department Friday morning. It is valued at $4,700, and will help officers better access areas that are out of reach of your typical police cruiser.

“We were overjoyed to hear about Dennis’s (owner of Indian Motorcycle of Springfield) desire to donate to our department,” Westfield Police Sgt. Eric Hall said in a release sent to 22News. “This bicycle will be a great asset to the Westfield PD and will help us better serve our community.”

The six-member bike unit was established in 1996.

