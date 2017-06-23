Missing Southbridge teen may be in Springfield area

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in western Worcester County are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 15 year-old girl, who may be in the Springfield area.

Southbridge Police Sgt. Robert Salisbury told 22News that Allison DeGray was last seen at her Southbridge home on Wednesday.

He said that she may be in the Springfield area, where she has some relatives.

DeGray is described as being about 5’7” tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has three tattoos, a sun tattoo on her left arm, an illuminati-style pyramid on her right thigh, and a Yin Yang symbol on her right ankle. When she left her home, she was wearing a red crop top and blue shorts.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Southbridge police at (508) 764-5420.