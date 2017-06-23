“Leaving the Scene” charge after truck crashed into bank in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A 31-year-old Ludlow man faces several charges including leaving the scene of an accident after his truck crashed into a bank building in Ludlow early Friday.

Ludlow Police Sgt David Belanger told 22News police charged Ludlow resident Aleksey Titenko with drunk driving after his truck crashed into the Citizens Bank branch on Center Street just after midnight Thursday night.

The collision made a huge hole in the side of the bank. The hole was covered over by Friday afternoon, but the bank wasn’t ready for business as usual..

“The bank was closed today,” Sgt. Belanger told 22News. “It won’t reopen until Monday at the earliest. The town has to inspect it to ensure the building’s safety.

Sgt. Belanger said Titenko ran away after the crash, but police quickly located and arrested him.

After Titenko was checked out at the hospital, police brought him back to the station where he was charged with OUI, driving on a suspended license, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Titenko was arraigned on those charges in Palmer District Court Friday and freed on bail.