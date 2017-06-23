InFocus: Reopening of Springfield’s Union Station

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After many years of delays, Springfield’s Union Station opens for the first time in 44 years this Sunday.

This project has been planned for decades and there have been starts and stops as federal money has been slowly secured for it. It’s part of a larger plan to revitalize the downtown area by attracting more businesses and providing new opportunities to live, work and play.

This Sunday on 22News InFocus our panel of guests will include people who have been directly involved in the planning and development of Union Station.They will discuss the process that lead to this significant event as well as the impact of a transportation hub to the booming economic revitalization in Springfield, and surrounding communities.

Our guests will be Congressman Richard Neal; Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno; Armando Feliciano, chairman of the board for the Springfield Redevelopment Authority; Kerry Dietz of Dietz and Company Architects; and Kevin Kennedy, Springfield’s Chief Development Officer.

