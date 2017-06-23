Holyoke Police Department donates patrol bikes to Bob “The Bike Man”

Charland has donated more than 200 bikes to children in need so far.

By Published: Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – After donating more than two dozen bikes to kids in need in Holyoke Friday, Bob “The Bike Man” Charland got a surprise of his own.

The Holyoke Police Department donated all of their fully loaded patrol bikes along with bikes they had in impound.

Bob will work on these bikes and donate them back into the community, as he has been doing.

“This was a total surprise that I got all these today, so we’re going to have to strip them all down,” Charland said. “They had said that they wanted me to pick up some bikes but I wasn’t sure what they were talking about and when I found out it was all of their police bikes, this is great because they’re really great quality bikes that we can use for the community.”

Since 22News first reported about Charland a couple of months ago, he has donated more than 200 bikes to kids in need.

