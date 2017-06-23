High bacteria levels close 5 beaches on South Shore

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Five Massachusetts beaches have been temporarily closed for swimming after tests found elevated bacteria levels.

The Newport Avenue Beach in Hull had the highest level, at four times the limit. Smith Beach in Braintree had bacteria levels double the safe amount.

The other closed beaches include the Milton Street section of Wollaston Beach, Darcy’s Beach in Hull and Green Harbor Beach in Marshfield. All were closed to swimming Thursday, except for Milton Street which was closed Wednesday.

Many of the beaches impacted are bays where rain has washed contamination into the water.

A total of 65 beaches in the South Shore area have been tested for bacteria, and the 60 that passed are open for swimming.

The five beaches closed this week are being retested, with results expected Friday.