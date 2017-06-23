Granville’s only school shutting down forever

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was the last day for both students and teachers at the Granville Village School, but it was not just the last day of the year: it was the last day for the school itself.

The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District shut down the school because of declining enrollment, saying that they believed it was in the students’ best interests.

It was an emotional day Friday, as parents dropped-off their children at the school for the last time. The Granville Village School has been the lone elementary school in the town since it opened in 1933.

Starting next year, students will have to attend the Woodland Elementary and Powder Mill Middle schools in Southwick.

Granville parent Amy Binder said that it is sad to see the school go.

“What we’ll miss most about losing our school is our community, the traditions we have here and just how close-knit everyone has been here for so long,” Binder said.

Superintendent Jennifer Willard told 22News that the majority of class sizes at Granville Village School were composed of 11 students or fewer. A total of 75 students attended the school for its final academic year.

