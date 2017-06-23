Grand jury indicts man in killing of runner in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man accused of killing a Google employee near her mother’s Massachusetts home last summer has been indicted.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said a grand jury handed down the indictment Friday against 31-year-old Angelo Colon-Ortiz.

The Worcester resident was arrested in connection with the death of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte last August in Princeton, a small town about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston.

Colon-Ortiz was apprehended in April after his DNA matched samples found on Marcotte’s body, which was found in the woods not far from her family home.

Colon-Ortiz faces aggravated assault and battery and assault with attempt to rape charges. He’s been in custody since his arrest and will be arraigned at a later date. It’s not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.