Gas leak at STCC for second time this month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Buildings at Springfield Technical Community College have been evacuated due to a natural gas leak.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that a contractor hit a gas line in the street near 1 Armory Square.

Columbia Gas has workers dealing with the issue. Leger said that crews are taking readings, and once the situation has been deemed safe, everyone will be allowed back inside their buildings.

Federal Street is blocked between State Street and Pearl Street while the issue is being dealt with.

This is the second time this month that there has been a gas leak on the STCC campus. On June 9, Leger said that a construction company hit a pipe, causing a leak.

Workers are in the process of replacing sewer lines in the area.