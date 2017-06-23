Few businesses to be up and running for Union Station Grand Opening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Union Station’s long awaited Grand Opening is this Sunday. 22News discovered what will actually be open.

At first, not a whole lot. Some tenants are still a few weeks away from moving in.

Union Station, Springfield’s transit hub will reopen on Sunday for the first time since 1973. Ninety million dollars and more than four decades later, the building looks immaculate, but not all of the space will be filled immediately. Commuters Variety, a convenience store expects to open first.

“On Sunday morning, probably Sunday Morning,” said Suresh Nayn an employee at Commuters Variety.

The PVTA will be the only transportation company that will be operating out of Union Station when it opens on Sunday.

“We’re moving from the Springfield bus terminal, so all of our buses are going to pulsing and transferring passengers at Union Station, and our information center and customer service is going to be located at Union Station,” said Sandra Sheehan, PVTA Administrator.

You will be able to get to Amtrak trains through Union Station or on Lyman Street, but the ticket booth in Union Station won’t be open yet. Peter Pan Buses also won’t be moving over by Sunday’s opening.

Matt Flink with Union Station’s management group the Appleton Corporation told 22News the Subway, Dunkin Donuts and Italian Restaurant won’t be ready for the Grand Opening. Although a some of the kiosks may be open.

You can see Union Station’s parking garage from the Springfield bus terminal, it’s just across the street. PVTA’s Administrator told 22News this should be a smooth transition for their passengers.

“We’ve done the passenger information displays, we’ve tested them to make sure that they have the correct information displayed at each of the gates,” said Sheehan.

The PVTA will start service at Union Station, at 4:30 p.m., Sunday afternoon

If you want to get a sneak peak, they’re holding an open house for the public Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.