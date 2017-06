NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT said the Exit 21 on and off-ramps for I-91 South in Hatfield and Northampton will be closed for pavement milling Monday.

The ramps will be closed from 5:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday night.

All lanes on the highway will remain open. Signs will direct you where you need to go.