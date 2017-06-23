CPR saves Southwick teacher’s life

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Two members of the Southwick community are being called heroes after their quick actions helped save a life.

June 6 was anything but an ordinary day at Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional High School. It’s a day School Resource Officer Michael Taggart and Nurse Marcia Lamoureaux used their skills and experience to save a life.

Nurse Lamoureaux told 22News, “By the time I got to the cafeteria the teacher was basically unresponsive, I did a quick assessment and started CPR.”

A young teacher in the school had suffered a very serious heart attack. The two of them took turns administering CPR for 16 minutes until more help arrived.

Officer Taggart said, “With his situation, it wasn’t working, the AED wasn’t doing anything. Compression was the only thing really keeping him alive. We would stop he’d breathe a little bit and then he’d go back out again it happened to nurse Lamoureaux it happened to be multiple times. So we just kept continuing CPR until they transported him and they continued CPR all the way to the hospital.”

The CPR they performed on the cafeteria floor is a large part of why many believe that teacher is alive today. “I’ve worked in the emergency room for 20 years and I’ve never had to do anything of that nature,” said Lamoureaux.

Now their community is calling them heroes for saving a life. Lamoureaux said, “Everyone around here uses the word hero, but I’m not a hero. I did my job, I was in the right place at the right time and I was very thankful that I was able to help.”

Taggart told 22News, “He’s got two small kids and it’s great to have them still have their father. Not everyone has a job like nurse Lamoureaux and mine where you get an instant reward for your efforts. That’s all we ask that they have a great life and continue making a difference in the world.’

That teacher has since returned home from the hospital and is in recovery.

Since that day, ten more school staffers have been trained to perform CPR. It is also now a graduation requirement.