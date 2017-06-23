Bear sightings on the rise in western Massachusetts

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – There have been further reports of bear sightings in several western Massachusetts communities.

At least one resident noticed a bear on the grounds of the Feeding Hills housing for the elderly Thursday afternoon.

Since noticing the bear, Joyce Demers is afraid for the safety of her small dog. The tension seemed to subside a bit on Friday, but residents are still cautious.

Joyce Demers of Feeding Hills told 22News, “We all were kind of afraid but when we talked it over, we said well we just have to protect ourselves and our families, make sure we look before we go out.”

In addition to Feeding Hills, residents have also reported bear sightings in Westfield and in Chicopee.

Tracking bears through Report It View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Vining Hill Road in Southwick by Jason Zeppa Bear on Davis Road in Southwick, photo by Amy Bousquet Point Grove Road in Southwick from Wendy Hart Bears in Westfield from Tom taken June 21 Bear in Westfield from Tom taken June 21 Bear in Chester Photo from Alexandra Photo from Tom Lansner in Granby Photo from Joanne Tear from Cummington Photo from Matt Retchin in Southwick

