Bacteria levels down at Hampton Ponds, but still no swimming Friday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Swimmers were unable to take a dip in the waters of Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield on Thursday, due to unacceptably high levels of e-coli bacteria in the water. Now, the water is back down to acceptable levels of bacteria, but the beach is still closed Friday.

Swimming is prohibited due to weed removal that is going on at the pond. The water is expected to be open for swimmers in time for a busy Saturday at the beach, however.

Chemical treatments for removal of invasive weeds are common here in western Massachusetts. Just last week, boating and swimming was temporarily prohibited at the Hamilton Reservoir in Holland for the same reason.

The waters at Hampton Ponds are tested frequently for possible contamination. The test that showed high levels of bacteria at Hampton Ponds was taken on Monday, while samples gathered on Wednesday showed that the bacteria levels were down.

The freshwater pond is often the victim of storm runoff and animal contamination, and wet weather makes the situation worse. Typically, bacteria levels are only found to be elevated for a short time.