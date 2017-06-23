Arlington police looking for missing man

ARLINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Arlington Police Department is looking for a man who has been missing since Thursday, June 22.

According to Arlington police, the vehicle of 45-year-old Patrick Beagan of Arlington, was found at the Alewife MBTA Station Friday afternoon. Police fear that he may harm himself.

Beagan is described as 6’1 tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has green eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, possible blue with a buffalo on the front and khaki colored shorts or pants.

Beagan also wears glasses and has a 14 inch scar on his right shoulder blade. Police said he may be in a depressed state.

You are asked to call Arlington Police at (781) 643-1212, if you have any information.