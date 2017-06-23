104th Fighter Wing to support Canadian airshow

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday

F-15 aircraft
The 104th Fighter Wing, Massachusetts Air National Guard F-15 aircraft remain ready on the flight line at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The 104th Fighter Wing received the highest rating of "Mission Ready" on the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Inspector General (IG) Alert Force Evaluation, January 27, 2017.(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing will send two F-15Cs as static displays to the Bagotville International Airshow in Alouette Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Barnes Air National Guard Base, the 104th Fighter Wing will send two pilots and four maintenance people with the two F-15Cs.

They will engage with the community at the airshow.

“We are excited to support the Bagotville Air Show this year,” Maj. Johnny “Rocket” Koegel, Weapons Officer stated. “Barnes has a great relationship with the Bagotville CF-18s when it comes to our common NORAD mission. This is a great opportunity to support their airshow and also have face-to-face discussions about future training events together.”

This is the largest military airshow in Canada. Admission to the airshow is free and doors will open at 7:30 a.m. on both days.

