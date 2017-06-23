104th Fighter Wing to support Canadian airshow

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing will send two F-15Cs as static displays to the Bagotville International Airshow in Alouette Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Barnes Air National Guard Base, the 104th Fighter Wing will send two pilots and four maintenance people with the two F-15Cs.

They will engage with the community at the airshow.

“We are excited to support the Bagotville Air Show this year,” Maj. Johnny “Rocket” Koegel, Weapons Officer stated. “Barnes has a great relationship with the Bagotville CF-18s when it comes to our common NORAD mission. This is a great opportunity to support their airshow and also have face-to-face discussions about future training events together.”

This is the largest military airshow in Canada. Admission to the airshow is free and doors will open at 7:30 a.m. on both days.